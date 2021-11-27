UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier current fight card

The UFC returns to pay-per-view on December 11th with two title fights on top. UFC 269 will go down in the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, with Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight title for the first time against former interim champ Dustin Poirier in the headliner. The co-main will see the return of dual champ Amanda Nunes, who will put up her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.
The card was supposed to feather a top welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards as well, but Masvidal was forced off the card with an injury. Edwards was not given a replacement and is off the card as well.
Here’s a look at the current card and bout order.
Main Card
Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight title)
Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena (Women’s bantamweight title)
Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card
Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva
Fight Pass Card
Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick
Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Loading comments...