Video: Miesha Tate removes her own stitches days after UFC Vegas 43

Miesha Tate suffered a few injuries in her loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, and one of them has already healed.

Tate went the distance in a hard-fought fight against Vieira on Saturday. The former bantamweight champion tried to close the distance and tag the No. 6 ranked contender with several overhand rights but would often find herself on the receiving end of some slick counters that caused quite a bit of damage. Tate left the Octagon with multiple nose fractures and a cut under her left eye that was nearly swollen shut by the end of the night. Tate needed some stitches to close that cut and received them a little while later.

Just five days after the fight, the stitches were ready to come out and ‘Cupcake’ decided to skip going to the doctor altogether and do the removal herself. Tate was equipped with a pair of nail clippers as well as a steady hand and was kind enough to film (and share) the simple process for all of us to see. By the way, we do not recommend you try this at home!

You can watch the video below, courtesy of her official YouTube channel:

“I think there’s no point in going to the doctor to remove these, but I’m also kind of crazy,” said Tate. “I’m also so weird that I don’t really like people to help me with stuff like this. I just like to do it myself.”

Now that her eye is taken care of, Tate still has to deal with her nose. She was given a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for the previously mentioned fractures. Tate must receive clearance from an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or risk being out of action until May of next year.

Tate ended her retirement and returned to competition this past July at UFC Vegas 31, where she stopped Marion Reneau via third-round technical knockout. It was her first win since 2016.