Tyson Fury threatens to ‘backhand’ YouTube brothers Jake and Logan Paul

WBC champion Tyson Fury has been dragged into younger brother Tommy Fury’s feud with YouTuber Jake Paul ahead of their boxing match in Tampa, Florida next month.

Fury, who recently defeated Deontay Wilder to retain his heavyweight titles, threatened to ‘backhand’ Jake and older brother Logan during a rather awkward press conference on Wednesday that was conducted via webcam.

“I’ve been brought in to be abused, have I?” Tyson joked (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting). “F*ckin’ hell, I’ve done nothing. I’ve been brought in to be abused by some f*cking p*ssies.

“Listen, I will take the back of my hand to him and his brother and his whole family and his blowjob trainer as well, BJ Flores. ‘Bl*wjob Flores.’ They’re not fighters, and when Tommy knocks him into next week then knocks his brother into next week, you’ll find out.”

Tyson seemed to enjoy his brief back-and-forth with Paul while at the same time not wanting to take anything away from the main attraction between Paul and half-brother Tommy.

“These two young fellas are gonna go out there and put it all on the line and someone’s gonna get beat,” Tyson said. “Someone’s 0 is gonna go and that’s how boxing works.”

Fury (7-0) will take on Paul (4-0) at a SHOWTIME Sports event at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 18, 2021.