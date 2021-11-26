Covington: Canelo vs. Usman is ‘probably the funniest thing I ever heard in my life’

Colby Covington thinks the idea of a boxing crossover fight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez is probably one of the funniest things he’s ever heard in his life.

Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion and current pound-for-pound No. 1, has been angling for a super fight against Canelo for months now but Covington thinks Usman is delusional if he thinks the UFC will ever sign off on the matchup.

“It’s probably the funniest thing I ever heard in my life,” Covington told MMA News’ James Lynch in a recent interview. “I mean, man, that’s just sad, man. That’s not even believable. Like, come on, man. Let’s talk about things in the realm of possibility. You’re acting like a little kid. He’s just trying to get paid. I mean, the bottom line: He doesn’t want to fight tough fights anymore, man. He wants to get this big-money fight and just walk off in the sunset. He doesn’t want it anymore.”

Covington also thinks Usman will retire within the next year and claims that he will take over the welterweight division in the latter’s absence.

“He doesn’t want it like want it, and that why you’re probably gonna see that guy leave the sport within the next year, and I’m still gonna be here,” Covington, who is 0-2 against Usman, said. “I’m getting better. I haven’t even hit my prime, man. So when I hit my prime, 34, 35 years old, man, look out, James. These guys are all in trouble.”

Covington fought Usman in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 but once again came up short in his bid to become champion, losing the bout via unanimous decision. Still, ‘Chaos’ put up one hell of a fight and proved that he is undoubtedly one of the best fighters in the promotion to have never won an official championship.