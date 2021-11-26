She ‘beat Amanda Nunes’ - Cris Cyborg likes Zingano as title challenger

While the potential for a Kayla Harrison super-fight has yet to emerge, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg doesn’t plan on sitting and waiting wither her Bellator title. In fact, the Brazilian already knows who she wants to take on for her next title defense: none other than recently signed UFC veteran Cat Zingano.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Cyborg explained why she feels that Zingano would be a strong contender for her belt. Not only has Zingano scored two wins in both of her Octagon outings, but she is also the last woman to defeat UFC double champion Amanda Nunes, back in September 2014.

“She is one of the athletes who beat Amanda Nunes and now she’s with Bellator. She´s undefeated in the division. I don’t pick my fights, I let Scott Coker handle that, but she sure would be an option.”

“I’m glad that Bellator has rankings for my division, so there’s plenty of girls to fight, and she is one of them.” Cyborg continued. “Let’s see what happens. She’s a great opponent, she has a name. She’s been doing great. She’s a grappler and it would be a great fight.”

In her last outing, Cyborg (25-2-1 NC) scored her fourth-straight win in Bellator, with a knockout of Sinead Kavanagh on November 12. Before that, the 36-year-old had finished Leslie Smith, Arlene Blencowe and Julia Budd. Her latest loss happened in December 2018, when she lost her UFC featherweight belt via first round KO to Amanda Nunes.