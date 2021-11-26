Diego Sanchez hospitalized, still not ‘sold’ on getting COVID vaccine despite blood clots, pneumonia

Diego Sanchez recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been dealing with it’s “evil” symptoms. He described his ordeal and said he’s been struggling with “Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath.”

If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you @luisbaboon for telling me about it ❤️ do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP #covidmedicne — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 20, 2021

I feel like a navy seal in sleep deprivation hell week! another sleepless night, my body is cleaning out all the poison ‍ the antibodies are working I’m told 3 days is all it takes for most people #regeneron #covidmedicine #healing — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 20, 2021

Unfortunately for the UFC veteran, things got even worse and he has been hospitalized after dealing with the virus for over two weeks. According to Sanchez, he now has more serious COVID-19 complications such as pneumonia and blood clots in both of his legs.

Pneumonia Covid never give up pic.twitter.com/QshVGYiUvW — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Blood clots in both my legs — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Earlier in the week, Sanchez has been trying to spread awareness about the seriousness of COVID-19 after going through those rough symptoms. Despite serious complications and previously pushing for the importance of antibodies, Sanchez now says he still isn’t sold on COVID-19 vaccines.

I’m going thru it but I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current moment in time — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 26, 2021

Sanchez, 39, spent over a decade with the UFC before he was unceremonious released in 2021. After his ugly split with his heavily criticized “guru” that some have called a sham and con artist, Sanchez has been linked to a possible move to bareknuckle boxing.