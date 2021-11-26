 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Diego Sanchez hospitalized, still not ‘sold’ on getting COVID vaccine despite blood clots, pneumonia

Diego Sanchez is dealing with serious COVID-19 complications.

By Anton Tabuena
Diego Sanchez was hospitalized due to COVID-19 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Diego Sanchez recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been dealing with it’s “evil” symptoms. He described his ordeal and said he’s been struggling with “Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath.”

Unfortunately for the UFC veteran, things got even worse and he has been hospitalized after dealing with the virus for over two weeks. According to Sanchez, he now has more serious COVID-19 complications such as pneumonia and blood clots in both of his legs.

Earlier in the week, Sanchez has been trying to spread awareness about the seriousness of COVID-19 after going through those rough symptoms. Despite serious complications and previously pushing for the importance of antibodies, Sanchez now says he still isn’t sold on COVID-19 vaccines.

Sanchez, 39, spent over a decade with the UFC before he was unceremonious released in 2021. After his ugly split with his heavily criticized “guru” that some have called a sham and con artist, Sanchez has been linked to a possible move to bareknuckle boxing.

