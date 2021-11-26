Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell slated for March UFC event

Now and then, fans are treated to the classic striker vs. grappler matchup. We will get to see another one on March 5th, this time between UFC featherweight contenders Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell.

MMA Junkie first reported the news on Thursday, stating that the two fighters already made a verbal agreement. This was later confirmed by MMA Fighting.

The 35-year-old Barboza (22-10) has so far been satisfactory in his drop to 145 pounds. After a decision loss to Dan Ige in his debut last May, he bounced back with two straight wins over Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos, respectively. But that short streak was snapped by a TKO loss to Giga Chikadze in August.

As for the 27-year-old Mitchell (14-0), he last saw action at UFC Vegas 12 in October 2020 against veteran Andre Fili, whom he defeated by decision. He’s on a 5-0 run since his debut in 2018 and is the owner of a rare twister submission win over Matt Sayles in 2019.

The UFC has yet to announce other fights and the venue for the said event.