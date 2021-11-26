UFC contender Jiri Prochazka explains why punching a tree 500 times a day is ‘good training’

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka has so far made a name for himself as a finisher on the feet. 25 out of his 28 wins ended by either knockout or TKO. 21 of which happened in the first round.

One may wonder how the 29-year-old Czech fighter developed such a skill. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he revealed a special part of his regular training regimen that involves punching a padded tree 500 times a day using four-ounce gloves.

“It’s helpful for me… it’s good for the body to be in the technique. To be like a rock,” Prochazka told Ariel Helwani. “Then I can go through the opponents’ bodies with my technique, and my technique can be more dangerous. It’s a good training for the body.

“After 200, 500 punches to the tree, then I go to the bag, and the bag is very easy.”

Here’s the crazy part: Prochazka takes no breaks during this particular routine.

“No breaks. That’s how my training must be because if you wanna show something crazy, something new, you need to train like that.”

Prochazka last saw action in May against former title contender Dominick Reyes, whom he knocked out with a spinning elbow in round two. That showing earned him $100K in bonuses for both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.