Video: Triller reveals Triad Combat’s hybrid boxing rules and regulations

Triller Fight Club continues to establish itself as a “revolutionary” of combat sports and prizefighting. On Saturday, it will launch its latest brainchild to the world: Triad Combat.

Per Triller’s official press release, Triad Combat is a “new combat team sport” that features both boxing and MMA rules “in an aggressive, fast-paced manner.”

With the aim of “leveling the playing field,” fighters will utilize “crossover gloves” that, unlike the traditional boxing gloves, will allow holding and grabbing. Fights will be held in a triangular ring, which should make things interesting.

The tweaked rules, however, can be a bit befuddling, even for the longtime fight fan. To help everyone understand what they’re in for, Triller’s Director of Rules and Regulations Sean Wheelock made a video.

Basically, it’s a modified boxing fight wearing MMA gloves, where every clinch position is permitted, and so is every punch in the book, including hammerfists and spinning backfists. However, kicks, elbows, takedowns, trips, footsweeps, headlocks, and submissions aren’t allowed.

The inaugural Triad Combat event takes place in Arlington, Texas. At the top of the bill is a heavyweight fight between former UFC champion Frank Mir and two-time boxing world title challenger Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev. Co-headlining the event is UFC and Bellator alum Matt Mitrione, who takes on Alexander Flores.