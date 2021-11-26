Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 150

Kayla Harrison addresses free agent status, doesn’t rule out re-signing with PFL - 3:40

UFC 268 pulls in 700,000 PPV buys, Crawford vs. Porter just 190,000 - 15:44

Rampage eyes boxing career, eyes ‘disrespectful’ Shannon Briggs - 26:20

MMA fighter takes attacking the balls to a new level - 35:02

UFC VEGAS 43 RECAP - 41:49

Stephie: Tate, Chiesa, Kang, Santos, Grant (1-4)

Mookie: Tate, Chiesa, Yahya, Santos, Grant (2-3)

Victor: Tate, Chiesa, Kang, Santos, Grant (1-4)

STANDINGS - 42:55

