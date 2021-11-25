Fight Archives: Frank Mir and one of the nastiest arm breaks in MMA history

So Frank Mir is fighting this weekend. And no, it won’t be under boxing or MMA rules. It will be a little bit of both.

The 42-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion will headline Triller’s very first Triad Combat event, a new “revolutionary” sport that aims to bring both prizefighting worlds together. Rules will be modified to “level the playing field” between combatants of both sports.

Most notably, fights will be held in a triangular ring. Try to wrap your head around that.

Big props to Mir for this career move, which he expects a seven-figure payday from. But I’d rather remember the man for his submission acumen, which at the time of his peak, was something to behold.

And if you’re like me, your top-of-mind moment to perfectly showcase that would be his utterly vicious kimura finish of another grappling legend, Antonio Rodrigo “Big Nog” Nogueira.

This all happened nearly ten years ago, and it still gets to me to this day. And after rewatching it again, I completely forgot about how Mir was getting pieced up on the feet early on. If it weren’t for Big Nog’s guillotine attempt to engage the grappling, he likely would’ve gotten the TKO win.

But the chips fell the way they did, and we were all treated to one of the nastiest visuals inside that cage, for better or worse. If you’re the squeamish type, you ought to look away around the 3:47 mark of the video below. But if you’re perfectly fine with it, go ahead and indulge.