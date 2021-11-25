UFC vet Luis Peña arrested again, charged with domestic violence

According to MMA Fighting former UFC fighter Luis Peña has been arrested for a third time this year. This latest arrest, carried out by the Deerfield Beach Police Department in Florida, resulted in charges of domestic violence battery, criminal mischief and battery causing bodily harm.

All of Peña’s charges are misdemeanors. He had bail set at $6,000.

Peña’s previous arrest was in October. At that time he was charged with battery and domestic violence after he was accused of striking his girlfriend with a closed fist. Police claim Peña also struck a woman who witnessed that incident and tried to intervene.

After this arrest Peña was cut from the UFC.

In June Peña was arrested and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief after a suspected altercation with his girlfriend.

Peña initially faced a felony domestic battery charge over the June incident. However, the charges were downgraded after Peña’s accuser decided to not move forward with the case.

Peña joined the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated in 2018. Peña made it through to the semifinals in that series, but had to bow out due to injury. On the finale he defeated Richie Smullen by submission.

He went on to compete six more times for the UFC. His most recent appearance in the Octagon was on April 17, 2021.

Support for survivors of domestic violence can be found from the following organizations:

USA - The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

UK and Ireland - Women’s Aid: 0808-2000-247

Rest of the World - HotPeachPages