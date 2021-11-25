The MMA Depressed-us: Bethe Correia retrospective

The UFC is finally taking a few more breaks as they move into the the holidays this year, and the first of those is a week off for Thanksgiving. As such, we’re giving thanks by jumping in on one of the Depressed-us’ favorite fighters—a look at the UFC career of none other than former Brazilian title challenger Bethe Correia.

More particularly, we’re focusing on that brief period of Correia’s career where the Team Pitbull Bros. product turned herself into a UFC title contender. We’re starting out with her battle against Jessamyn Duke at UFC 172, then jumping over to her fight against Shayna Baszler at UFC 177, before digging into her all too brief title fight with Ronda Rousey at UFC 190. But just because we can’t end the show on a low note, we’re following all that with her win over Jessica Eye a year later at UFC 203.

As always, we’re watching all these fights on Fight Pass. So if you’d like to follow along with us, just start each video on “GO” after Zane counts them in. If you’re watching along on another medium, then Connor will try and announce the beginning of each first round so you can sync up there.

Join us to listen to the show on Bloody Elbow Present YouTube Channel right here.

