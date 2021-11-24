UFC fighter rankings: Sean Brady moves into contention at welterweight

UFC Vegas 43 didn’t see much finish, but there were some decent fights. Ten of the eleven bouts went the distance, with just Taila Santos picking up a nice submission victory over Joanne Wood. As is the norm with these UFC Apex cards, there weren’t a ton of ranked fighters competing. But there was some movement in a few divisions.

At welterweight, Sean Brady’s hard-fought win over Michael Chiesa pushed him well inside the top ten, and almost dropped Chiesa out. And Santos taking out Wood moved her into the top five at women’s flyweight, on the cusp of a title shot. Finally, Ketlen Vieira’s five-round decision victory over former champ Miesha Tate caused her to inch up the standings a bit more at 135.

Here is a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny moved up one spot each to six and seven respectively. Brady rises six spots to sit in the eight position. Chiesa falls three to nine. Five fighters - Belal Muhammad, Khamzat Chimaev, Geoff Neal, Li Jingliang, and Santiago Ponzinibbio - fell one spot each to ten through 14.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Santos rises five spots to five after taking out Jojo. Wood drops one to six. Viviane Araujo, Andrea Lee, Jessica Eye, and Cynthia Calvillo drop one each to seven through ten.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - Vieira moves up one spot to six, dropping Yana Kunitskaya to seven.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.