Dustin Poirier will ‘probably go to 170’ if he beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

No, Dustin Poirier will not be retiring following his lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

At just 32-years-old and with back-to-back stoppage victories over Conor McGregor, Poirier feels he is finally entering his prime and will ‘probably go to 170’ if he beats ‘Do Bronx’ next month.

“No, I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today. I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170, if anything,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.com’s Danny Segura during a recent interview (h/t SportsKeeda). “But no, honestly, my goal isn’t to try to have the most successful title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time.”

“I can’t look, none of that is even a reality until December 11th happens, and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before we can even go into these conversations because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man; a quarter-mile at a time.”

Poirier will challenge Oliveira for the lightweight title in the UFC 269 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 11, 2021.