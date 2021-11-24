 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dustin Poirier will ‘probably go to 170’ if he beats Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier rules out retirement ahead of his lightweight title bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony
Dustin Poirier accepts the Forrest Griffin Community Award at the UFC Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 23, 2021.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

No, Dustin Poirier will not be retiring following his lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

At just 32-years-old and with back-to-back stoppage victories over Conor McGregor, Poirier feels he is finally entering his prime and will ‘probably go to 170’ if he beats ‘Do Bronx’ next month.

“No, I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today. I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170, if anything,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.com’s Danny Segura during a recent interview (h/t SportsKeeda). “But no, honestly, my goal isn’t to try to have the most successful title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time.”

“I can’t look, none of that is even a reality until December 11th happens, and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before we can even go into these conversations because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man; a quarter-mile at a time.”

Poirier will challenge Oliveira for the lightweight title in the UFC 269 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 11, 2021.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...