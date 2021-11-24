Kamaru Usman says he fought Colby Covington with broken hand at UFC 268

Kamaru Usman has revealed that he fought Colby Covington with a broken hand in their welterweight title rematch at UFC 268.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ said that he broke his right hand while sparring teammate Justin Gaethje at Onx Sports in Colorado just three weeks out from the fight.

“I broke it before the fight. Most people didn’t know that,” Usman said (h/t BJPenn.com). “I broke it three weeks before and I didn’t throw it until the day of the fight, I didn’t throw it until I was backstage when you are warming up before the fight. I didn’t throw my hands for three weeks, my right hand.”

“I broke it on someone’s head, Justin Gaethje’s head,” he added.

Usman might have entered the bout compromised but that didn’t stop the reigning UFC welterweight champion and current pound-for-pound No. 1 from winning a unanimous decision.

Usman beat Covington in a thrilling five-round affair at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 to close out their rivalry 2-0.