MMA fighter arrested on suspicion of biting roommate's testicle

Donovan Salvato, who Scoop Nashville described as a 29-year-old MMA fighter, was arrested and charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury after a bizarre incident that occurred on November 11.

Police say that Salvato got into an argument with his roommate over their living situation, specifically the lease agreement. The roommate claims the argument got physical and that Salvato struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist.

The roommate also claimed that, during this incident, Salvato bit his testicle causing a two-inch laceration. The roommate was also observed to have several bruises and swelling on his lip and head.

After being picked up by police Salvato admitted that he had been involved in a physical altercation with his roommate. He also admitted that strikes may have been thrown during that altercation, but that the incident was mostly a grappling exchange and that any injuries might have been caused by them hitting various objects around the house.

Salvato has a 3-1 amateur MMA record with all of his contests coming in the Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships promotion. Salvato debuted in 2017 and most recently fought in March 2020.

According to Tapology Salvato does not have a nickname. Please suggest some in the comments below.