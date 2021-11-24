Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Fighters as Thanksgiving menu items, ranked by thankful-ness Also known as the MMA Fan’s Guide to Thanksgiving Meals By Chris Rini Nov 24, 2021, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Fighters as Thanksgiving menu items, ranked by thankful-ness Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini Chris Rini Chris Rini Haver a wonderful holiday (if applicable) and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Fighters as Thanksgiving menu items, ranked by thankful-ness MMA SQUARED: With Tate’s loss, UFC must consider signing Harrison, right boss? View all 265 stories Get the latest gear UFC 268 Event T-Shirt UFC 268 Artist Series Event T-Shirt Kamaru ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman T-Shirt Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington Graphic T-Shirt ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas Champ T-Shirt Zhang ‘Magnum’ Weili T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves UFC Authentic Fight Night Men’s Walkout Jersey More From Bloody Elbow Askren teases UFC return, ‘would be happy’ to fight Nate Diaz We will ‘take steps to blur the scene’ - Director backs off after Montano’s nudity complaints TV actor takes bout in mini-cage, gets DQ’d for biting Miocic wants Ngannou trilogy or Jones next Oliveira: I might be ‘too quiet’ for UFC’s liking but ‘I show up inside the octagon’ Aldo blasts Costa: Why ask for a raise if you can’t even fulfill your contract? Loading comments...
Loading comments...