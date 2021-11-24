 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMA SQUARED: Fighters as Thanksgiving menu items, ranked by thankful-ness

Also known as the MMA Fan’s Guide to Thanksgiving Meals

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, Dana White, Max Holloway, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Yair Rodriguez, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler
Haver a wonderful holiday (if applicable) and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

