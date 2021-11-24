Miesha Tate suffers multiple nose fractures in loss to Vieira, faces lengthy UFC medical suspension

One of the headliners from UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday night is facing an extended period away from the Octagon.

Miesha Tate appears to have suffered multiple nose fractures in her unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira. Tate needs clearance from an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor to avoid the potential six-month suspension she was handed on Tuesday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). If she is not cleared, then ‘Cupcake’ will be on the sidelines until May of next year.

Tate is joined by five other fighters who were also given 180-day terms: Joanne Wood, Adrian Yanez, Rafa Garcia, Lupita Godinez and Cody Durden.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by mixedmartialarts.com):

Miesha Tate (nose): Must have bilateral nasal bone fractures and superior nasal septal fracture cleared by an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor or no contest until May 20, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Jan. 5 and no contact until Dec. 21

Sean Brady (bilateral lacerations under eyes): Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Joanne Wood (left hand): Must have X-ray of left hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 20, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Rani Yahya (laceration under left eye): Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Kyung Ho Kang: Suspended until Dec. 12 and no contact until Dec. 5

Adrian Yanez (right hand): Must have X-ray of right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 20, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Davey Grant (laceration on nose): Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Tucker Lutz: Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Rafa Garcia (right elbow, right hand): Must have X-ray of right elbow and right hand. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 20, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Natan Levy (feet, teeth): Must have X-ray of bilateral foot and MRI of left foot. Also requires dental evaluation for teeth No. 8 and No. 9. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Lupita Godinez (right knee): Must have MRI of right knee. Should result come back positive, clearance from an orthopedic doctor needed or no contest until May 20, 2022.

Cody Durden (nose): Must have X-ray of nasal bones. Should result come back positive, clearance from an ENT or OMF doctor needed or no contest until May 20, 2022. Minimum suspension/no contest until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Aori Qileng: Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Sean Soriano: Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12

Sam Hughes: Suspended until Dec. 21 and no contact until Dec. 12