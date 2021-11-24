Cris Cyborg open to Kayla Harrison super-fight at lightweight: ‘She knows where I am’

The Bellator featherweight champion is open to a cross-promotion superfight, but it needs to be at her place.

Fresh off a quick knockout win in her latest title defense, Cris Cyborg addressed the fact that Professional Fighter’s League champion and Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison may be looking for a different challenge following the end of PFL’s 2021 season.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Cris showed interest in taking on the judo specialist and trying her hand at a division she has never explored before in lightweight. The way Cyborg sees the matter, whether or not the superfight ever comes true depends solely on Harrison choosing to sign with Bellator.

“I think I’ve seen some opportunities for that to happen before. I see the way she talks and it reminds me of Ronda Rousey. When Ronda started talking about me in the beginning of her career, I was the Strikeforce champion. She was in my weight class and when the fight was supposed to happen, it didn’t. I’ve seen this movie before. If it’s meant to be, though, she’s (Kayla) more than welcome. I’m training and she knows where I am.”

“She’s been fighting for two years and I see she doesn’t have many followers (on social media). She’s looking for her place under the spotlight, an opportunity. It could be at her weight class, too. That would make it easier for the fight to happen. I sure would (get motivated for this fight). It could be at lightweight, I’ve never fought there before.”

In her last outing, Cyborg (25-2-1 NC) scored her fourth-straight win in Bellator, with a knockout of Sinead Kavanagh on November 12. Before that, the 36-year-old had finished Leslie Smith, Arlene Blencowe and Julia Budd. Her latest loss happened in December 2018, when she got knocked out by UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.