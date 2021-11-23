 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Askren teases UFC return, ‘would be happy’ to be last fight on Nate Diaz’ contract

Ben Askren teases a potential fight against Nate Diaz.

UFC Fight Night: Maia v Askren
Ben Askren prepares to take on Demian Maia in the UFC Fight Night 162 main event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 26, 2019.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ben Askren and Nate Diaz are having a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter after the latter said ‘Funky’ ‘can’t fight or box’ following his recent compliments on Jake Paul’s boxing.

“Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box,” Diaz wrote in response to Askren’s comments about Paul being kind of a good boxer.

That Tweet prompted 37-year-old Askren to challenge Diaz to a fight inside the octagon, claiming the UFC fan favorite and former lightweight title challenger ‘sucks at MMA’.

“Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA,” Askren snapped back. “If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract.”

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed Diaz has just one fight remaining on his UFC contract but fans can only speculate as to who his next opponent will be. One thing’s for sure, though, it certainly won’t be Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Askren, the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion is currently retired. He was last seen in action on April 17, 2021, when he made his pro-boxing debut against YouTuber Paul. Askren was knocked out in the first round.

