Aoriqileng reacts to ‘disgusting,’ ‘coward’ Cody Durden

Cody Durden found his UFC Vegas 43 post-fight interview cut short by commentator Daniel Cormier after the victorious fighter said of his opponent, Aoriqileng, “I knew he was going to be tough, but I had to send him back to China where he came from.”

Cormier offered an uncomfortable chuckle over the audible groans from the small crowd inside the UFC Apex, where UFC Vegas 43 took place, and sent the broadcast back to his partner Brendan Fitzgerald.

“All right, Cody Durden, um, statement made I guess?” A nonplussed Fitzgerald offered. “Victory in the Octagon most importantly for this flyweight from Georgia.”

Durden offered a half-hearted non-apology for his statement after fans and fighters roundly lambasted him on social media.

On Monday, Aoriqileng, offered his opinion on Durden’s statement and his decision (29-28 x 3) loss in the flyweight fight.

“I destroyed this coward in the cage, but the judges gave him a chance to say something disgusting through his disgusting mouth. He can do nothing in the fight, and I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward.”

The win was the first of Durden’s UFC career. Aoriqileng dropped to 0-2 with the setback.

Bloody Elbow reached out to the UFC and ESPN, as well the promotion’s in-cage sponsors for comment in regards to Durden’s statement. We have yet to receive a reply at the time of publishing.