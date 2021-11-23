Diego Sanchez shares ‘evil’ COVID ordeal, slams Covington for ‘common cold’ remark

As we all know by now, COVID-19 spares no one, not even young and fit UFC athletes. Many fighters in the roster have gone through their respective battles with the virus, with a few of them dealing with severe and long-term cases.

The most recent statistic: UFC veteran and TUF 1 alum Diego Sanchez. In a recent tweet, the 39-year-old fighter briefly described his ordeal. He also took a shot at loud-talking welterweight contender Colby Covington, who had repeatedly talked disparagingly about the threat of the disease.

“Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. (prayers) for all the sick,” Sanchez wrote.

During a UFC 268 pre-fight media scrum, Covington took a shot at Khamzat Chimaev for hinting at retirement because of his own COVID battle.

“He was ready to retire off the common cold,” Covington said of Chimaev. “That’s a 99.9 percent survival rate to beat the common cold. ‘C-mshot’ Chimaev was ready to give it up and retire. He doesn’t want to fight me. He has a way less chance than 99.9 percent chance against me.”

As for Sanchez, he’s recently been in talks with BKFC president David Feldman for a possible transition into bare-knuckle boxing. In late April, he ended his 16-year professional relationship with the UFC, followed by the dissolution of his partnership with controversial mentor Joshua Fabia.