Video: UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has successful test cut to featherweight

The last 16 months haven’t been kind to Dan Hooker. The 31-year-old Kiwi had only won one of his last four fights. The losses were from a brutal five-rounder against Dustin Poirier, a quick KO courtesy of Michael Chandler, and a likewise rapid finish via submission at the hands of Islam Makhachev just last month.

This recent string of losses has urged “The Hangman” to re-evaluate his career. Recently, he broached the idea of a possible move back down to 145 pounds where he began his UFC run in 2014.

“Gotta make your next move your best move. Let’s just say I’m working with the UFC and a fight dietician very closely and I’m doing a little test run and we’ll see. I’ll be able to answer every question on next week’s show,” Hooker said.

It’s looking like Hooker is serious about dropping back to featherweight. On Monday, he posted a video of himself tipping the scales at 146 pounds.

45 look alive. pic.twitter.com/JU0pl0tKkV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 23, 2021

As a featherweight, Hooker went 3-3 before jumping up to 155 pounds in 2017.