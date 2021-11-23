Jake Paul accused of ducking drug testers by Team Fury

Jake Paul will look to improve to 5-0 in his young pro boxing career next month when he takes on Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight king Tyson Fury. The younger Fury comes into the bout 7-0 and is the only opponent Paul has booked with actual boxing experience.

The negotiations for this fight were a public affair with Paul accusing Fury of almost losing out on the bout. The influencer went as far as to claim his rival was “too busy taking molly” to sign his contract.

Those claims lead to Paul reportedly stipulating, in the contract, that if Fury loses he would have to change his name to Tommy Fumbles, in reference to Fury allegedly almost ‘fumbling the bag’.

Fury’s father John Fury recently spoke with Spanish outlet Marca about some other details within the contract. Notably, John Fury expressed his ire at Paul rejecting oversight from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“That bothered me a little bit because I wanted that in the contract, but they wouldn’t do that,” he said.

John Fury also rubbished comments that suggested Fury might take a dive against Paul for an even bigger pay day.

“We just want the fight because we know we can win it. People think that Tommy’s getting paid to lose, they’re joking. A Fury would rather be put to death than go down that road.”

With VADA not being involved in this contest, the only drug testing likely to take place at Paul vs. Fury, which is set for Tampa Bay, FL, will be handled by the Florida State Boxing Commission. That commission’s list of banned substances for combat sports mirrors that of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In his last bout, against Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, OH, Paul passed the drug test that was administered by the local commission.