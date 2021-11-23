Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 146

UFC Vegas 43 recap: Card sucked | Crawford sends Porter into retirement - 2:48

Al Iaquinta announces retirement - 27:51

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2021/11/19/22790566/this-sh-ts-not-worth-it-al-iaquinta-announces-retirement-from-mma-ufc-news

Dan Hooker hints at weight class change - 34:07

https://www.mmamania.com/2021/11/21/22795099/dan-hooker-teases-move-to-a-new-division-after-latest-loss-at-lightweight

SOCIAL MEDIA ROUNDUP - 39:12

Marcus Davis is still fighting

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWhY4jIjRPL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Khamzat Chimaev beats Jack Hermansson in wrestling, then fan storms the cage

https://twitter.com/MMAEejit/status/1461798197454688257

