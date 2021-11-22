 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Askren thinks he is better fighter than Masvidal despite KO loss: ‘He got one f-cking move on me’

Ben Askren thinks Jorge Masvidal got lucky at UFC 239.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC 239: Weigh-ins
Ben Askren is interviewed by Joe Rogan at the UFC 235 ceremonial weigh-ins on the eve of his welterweight fight against Jorge Masvidal.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ben Askren believes he is the superior fighter to Jorge Masvidal despite suffering an unforgettable knockout loss to ‘Gamebred’ at UFC 239.

Askren, who was KO’d with a jaw-dropping flying knee just five seconds into the opening round, claims ‘Gamebred’ would never be able to emulate that ‘one f-cking move’ in a rematch.

“He [Jorge Masvidal] got one f*cking move on me,” Ben Askren said during a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast (h/t Sportskeeda). “It’s not that he beat me and if we do that again I think I win at that point in my life, for sure. I think I win way more times than I lose.“

“He knew that too, that’s why he didn’t sign the bout agreement and that’s why I had to taunt him and when he got so mad because I had to continue to taunt him in order to get him to sign”.

Askren didn’t do himself any favors when he got knocked out by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their 2021 boxing match at Triller Fight Club. ‘Funky’, who is now retired, lost the fight via first-round KO.

