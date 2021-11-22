Conor McGregor still hungry, will face ‘whoever the f-ck has that lightweight title next’

Conor McGregor might be down, but he’s not out.

The UFC star suffered a devastating and potentially career-threatening leg injury in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier but believes he will make one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

‘The Notorious’ has demanded a lightweight title shot in his comeback fight despite being 1-3 in his last four outings and suffering a gruesome leg break against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 264.

“I’m facing whoever the f*ck has that lightweight title next. Deal with it,” McGregor posted on Twitter earlier today. “Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy [with Dustin Poirier] ‘unfinished.’ Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

The 33-year-old also shut down critics who claim he’s lost his hunger since making mega-millions in his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“They say time and time again that my accumulated wealth has quelled my fire,” McGregor, who is the richest fighter in UFC history, wrote. “They are wrong.”

Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same!

You are bitch made and I’m now steel.

This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason,

I hereby declare this war forever!

“I will no have issue returning from this injury. Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. Here is a snap from my last camp. At McGregorFast HQ with team. Shin pad taped on to the left leg due to stress fractures/trauma.

“Me and all you pull out merchants are not the same! You are b*tch made and I’m now steel. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever!”

McGregor is expected to return to the octagon by mid-2022 at the earliest.