Covington wants to settle feud with Masvidal on The Ultimate Fighter: ‘Let’s revive that show’

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are pursuing another championship opportunity against Kamaru Usman. However, with both men losing to the champion in recent appearances, it is clear that they will need a fight or two before getting a shot again. Covington already has an idea for one, and it involves Masvidal.

Masvidal was supposed to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269, but an undisclosed injury forced him to withdraw. Though he did not reveal the exact injury, ‘Gamebred’ told Ariel Helwani on an episode of The MMA Hour that it was “a good one” and said it would require between five and six weeks of recovery. ‘Rocky’ had no interest in waiting for Masvidal and cast doubt on the fight even being rescheduled, so he turned his attention to Usman instead.

With Masvidal now left without an opponent, Covington has offered to step in against his former teammate turned foe, but only on one condition. ‘Chaos’ told Submission Radio that he and Masvidal should coach opposite of each other on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, the long-running reality television competition show recently renewed for its 30th season before they fight sometime next year.

“That guy doesn’t want to fight me,” said Covington. “He’s going to lose all the street cred one way or another. If he fights me, he loses it. If he doesn’t fight me, he loses it even worse. So, I know that guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s trying to duck me at every corner, every step. So, what can I say? What can I do? I just want to put on good performances for the UFC. He’ll be backed into a corner, he’ll need to take this fight. It makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let’s revive that show. That show has been so boring, stale. There’s no entertainment value on that show anymore. So, let’s bring it back, man.”

Covington and Masvidal were rumored to coach the revival of TUF, yet nothing came to fruition. Covington said that it was because Masvidal turned down a “seven-figure payday” for the gig and the UFC decided to move on from the pair for eventual coaches, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. Masvidal kept mum on the amount he was offered but said the promotion could not “pay him enough money” to go through that experience with Covington.

Masvidal has since shifted his stance and would consider coaching TUF for a “nice, handsome reward” from the UFC. Covington also wants a reward, but in the form of the ‘Baddest Motherf—ker’ (BMF) belt that Masvidal won against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over two years ago.

“This is the fight that has to happen after he keeps running his mouth. I’m a coward? I’m fragile? I’m this and I’m that? No, you’re the b—h. You’re the fragile brittle little b—h. I’m the king of Miami. Everybody knows that I run these streets here and the 305 is mine. I occupy this whole territory. No one can say any different. And he knows that. So, show up or just shut your f—ing mouth b—h, and let real men do f—ing work. Cause I’m still gonna be here. Put that f—ing whack ass BMF belt back on the f—ing line. Everybody knows who real baddest motherf—er in the sport is. It’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. Bring that f—ing belt out and let’s f—ing do this shit. Do the Ultimate Fighter and whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami. It makes sense. Let’s go to American Airlines arena. We can sell out that arena in seconds. And if we don’t go to American Airlines we can go right up to the street to BB&T center, which is 30 minutes up the street. I’ll beat his ass at both arenas. We’ll go BB&T center, go up to Broward County, then go to Miami-Dade County and beat his ass in American Airlines arena. F—ing little b—h Jorge.”

Covington believes TUF is a good way to settle his feud with Masvidal and the former interim welterweight champion hopes he can do that sooner rather than later.

“I just want to get locked in a cage with this clown,” said Covington. “I just want to be locked in a cage with Jorge Street Judas Mavidal more than I want anything in the world. That dude needs to pay for all the things he said about me. I mean, oh my god dude. But if he doesn’t show up, then that’s okay too. He loses all that street cred, he loses all the respect in the fighting community. He’s not a real fighter, that guy’s a fragile little b—h and he’s a clown, he’s a fake. He’s a Judas. He turned his back on me for no reason. He started talking s—t about me for no reason. This is all his fault and he’s going to pay.

He’s going to have to pay by losing his consciousness and losing his health, man,” continued Covington. “I’m definitely taking at least five years off his life. I promise you that. You’re going to see a savage come out that you never seen. This beef is more personal and more hatred than I’ve ever had for anything in my entire life. I want to crush this guy’s soul. I want to f—ing eat it, rip his heart out, f—ing grill it on my house, you know, put it on the barbecue.”