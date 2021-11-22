 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jon Jones boasts he’s ‘60 days sober’ since being arrested... less than two months ago

Jon Jones has been sober for the last 60 days, or so he says.

By Milan Ordoñez
/ new
Jon Jones accepts his UFC Hall-of-Fame recognition in September.
Jon Jones accepts his UFC Hall-of-Fame recognition in September.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

At least based on his recent social media posts, Jon Jones has seemingly turned his life around. After being kicked out of his long-time stable at Jackson-Wink Academy, “Bones” now has a new gym and a new set of training partners.

The 34-year-old former champion also announced that he’s been free of mind-altering substances for the last 60 days. Jones posted this tweet on Sunday.

“’Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.’” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting”

It’s worth noting that the tweet was posted 58 days after the alleged Sept. 24 incident in Las Vegas involving his fiancée Jessie Moses. A few days after the said disturbance, Jones promised to leave alcohol in his past “forever.”

Daniel Cormier also reacted to this on twitter.

As for his fighting career, Jones has yet to finalize his UFC return. He did, however, announce a grappling match against Bellator’s Jake Hager, which Hager denied to be true.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...