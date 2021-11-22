Jon Jones boasts he’s ‘60 days sober’ since being arrested... less than two months ago

At least based on his recent social media posts, Jon Jones has seemingly turned his life around. After being kicked out of his long-time stable at Jackson-Wink Academy, “Bones” now has a new gym and a new set of training partners.

The 34-year-old former champion also announced that he’s been free of mind-altering substances for the last 60 days. Jones posted this tweet on Sunday.

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 21, 2021

“’Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.’” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting”

It’s worth noting that the tweet was posted 58 days after the alleged Sept. 24 incident in Las Vegas involving his fiancée Jessie Moses. A few days after the said disturbance, Jones promised to leave alcohol in his past “forever.”

Daniel Cormier also reacted to this on twitter.

That is hilarious! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 21, 2021

As for his fighting career, Jones has yet to finalize his UFC return. He did, however, announce a grappling match against Bellator’s Jake Hager, which Hager denied to be true.