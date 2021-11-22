Fights on Tap: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC was quiet this week and either announced or finalized seven fights for upcoming fight night events.

A highlight of the group is a light heavyweight clash between No. 5 and No. 6 in the division. Thiago Santos returns to the Octagon and meets Magomed Ankalaev in a fight that is being targeted to headline an event in March. Santos recently snapped a career-worst three-fight losing streak and returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38 this past October. Ankalaev continued to impress and performed quite well against an ex-title challenger in Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267. The Russian fighter outstruck Oezdemir and earned a decision win, the biggest of his career thus far.

The location and venue of the event Santos vs. Ankalaev headlines have not been determined yet.

UFC Fight Night — December 4

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Vlismas — women’s strawweight

Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov — light heavyweight

Brendan Allen vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — February 5

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — March 12

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — March 19

Jack Shore vs. Umar Nurmagomedov — bantamweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 131 — December 10

George Hardwick vs. Mehdi Ben Lakhdhar — lightweight

Liam Gittins vs. Kinglsey Crawford — bantamweight

PK Zadeh vs. Ben Rees — featherweight

Cage Warriors 132 — December 11

Tobias Harila vs. Jair Júnior — featherweight

Aidan Stephen vs. Edward Walls — catchweight (140 lbs.)

Paull McBain vs. Konmon Deh — featherweight

Aidan James vs. Tanio Pagliariccio — bantamweight