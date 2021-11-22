Filed under: UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira MMA SQUARED: With Miesha Tate’s loss, UFC must consider signing Kayla Harrison, right boss? It’s been a long time but our helpful intern, Mr. Obvious is back. By Chris Rini Nov 22, 2021, 9:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: With Miesha Tate’s loss, UFC must consider signing Kayla Harrison, right boss? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Rini, MMA Squared, Miesha Tate, Kayla Harrison Chris Rini Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: With Tate’s loss, UFC must consider signing Harrison, right boss? MMA SQUARED: UFC quarterly earnings explained using iceberg metaphors View all 264 stories Get the latest gear UFC 268 Event T-Shirt UFC 268 Artist Series Event T-Shirt Kamaru ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman T-Shirt Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington Graphic T-Shirt ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas Champ T-Shirt Zhang ‘Magnum’ Weili T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves UFC Authentic Fight Night Men’s Walkout Jersey More From Bloody Elbow Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live streaming results, round by round updates, highlights ‘This sh-t’s not worth it’ - Al Iaquinta announces retirement from MMA Shawn Porter retires after TKO loss to Terence Crawford War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter highlights Smith: McGregor ‘alienated’ the fighter community, will never get back in Video: Chimaev just beat Hermansson in freestyle wrestling Loading comments...
Loading comments...