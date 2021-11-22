Miesha Tate releases statement after tough loss at UFC Vegas 43: ‘I was never tied to an outcome’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate had a rough night at the office on Saturday, losing a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. ‘Cupcake’ was beaten to the punch consistently during the five-round contest and was bloodied up for her troubles.

Despite losing her second fight since returning from retirement, Tate was upbeat in her post-fight comments and yesterday she expressed that she “had fun” going up against Vieira.

“Hey we had fun tonight!!,” she exclaimed. “I still feel like I evolved and in truth I was never tied to an outcome. Just happy to enjoy these moments. Thank you as always for the support and congratulations [Vieira].”

Tate announced her retirement from MMA in 2016 after a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. That loss came on the heels of a submission loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200, that loss cost Tate the UFC bantamweight title. She won the belt with a win over Holly Holm in her previous fight.

Tate returned to MMA earlier this year. Her first fight back in the Octagon was to Marion Reneau in July. Tate impressed in that contest, defeating Reneau by TKO.

After a hot start to her UFC career Vieira has been inconsistent under the big lights. She’s 2-2 in her last four fights with wins over Tate and Sjara Eubanks and losses to Yana Kunitskaya and Irene Aldana.