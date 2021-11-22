Crooklyn’s Corner 22: Things we’re thankful for in 2021 MMA with Rhino

Welcome to Crooklyn’s Corner, the podcast that’s basically a hodgepodge of topics focused on the combat sports and entertainment community. The show will feature special interviews, fantasy matchmaking/analysis and whatever else we can come up with to keep our listeners steeped in fresh and engaging content. The show is hosted by Stephie Haynes and airs when needed to fill gaps in our Bloody Elbow Presents podcast network.

Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked. Time stamps won’t always be available as our conversations tend to be very fluid and bounce back & forth frequently. However, when fantasy matchmaking and analysis is the focal point of an episode, we will definitely timestamp when each fight breakdown begins. As always, I hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as I enjoyed recording it.

Things We’re Thankful For *2021 Edition*

Appetizers:

Fighters we’re thankful for

Meat:

Fights we’re thankful for

Starches:

Knockouts we’re thankful for

Dessert:

Feel good fights and moments

After Meal Bourbon:

Something you’re thankful for from combat sports not in the above lists

Real Life Thanksgiving:

Dinner

Movie

Traditions

You can check out the entire show here. Remember, if you’re looking for us on SoundCloud or iTunes, we’re under the Bloody Elbow Presents name. Follow Crooklyn’s Twitter account: Stephie Haynes and the show account Crooklyn’s Corner.

If you enjoy our show, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.