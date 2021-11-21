Terence Crawford reveals he’ll be ‘moving forward’ without Bob Arum... while next to Bob Arum

After putting up a huge win and an entertaining performance against Shawn Porter, Terence Crawford is now a free agent. The top pound-for-pound boxer says he’s leaving Top Rank, and awkwardly revealed the news while sitting next to Bob Arum.

“Well I’m pretty sure. My decision is made already,” Crawford said on the post-fight press conference. “Bob (Arum) couldn’t secure me the (Errol) Spence fight when I was with him, so how are you gonna secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now, and I wish everyone the best.”

With his TKO win over Porter, Crawford improves his unbeaten record to 38-0, and retained his WBO welterweight title.

Fellow undefeated fighter Errol Spence Jr., who currently holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts, attended the event live. Crawford spoke about him as well, and referenced how Spence could only beat Porter by split decision.

“That boy said he wasn’t gonna never be at my fights, and now he’s at my fights. You see what I did compared to what he did,” Crawford said about Spence. “Who’s number one in the welterweight division now?”