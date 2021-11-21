UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Dayne Fox & Eddie Mercado, are here tonight – Saturday, November 20th., 2021, to breakdown the UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ Fight Night event, which was broadcast at the APEX Center in good old Las Vegas, NV.

The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network. (SPOILERS...)

The Main Event:

The UFC showcased a Women’s Bantamweight clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 43. We had the No. 7 ranked, Brazilian BJJ grappling phenom, Ketlen ‘Fenômeno’ Vieira with a 12-1 record, entering the octagon to combat the returning No. 8 ranked, Miesha ‘2.0’ Tate; a pioneer in Women’s MMA — former Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight Champion, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and former VP for ONE Championship. with a storied 19-7 career record. ‘Cupcake’ returned March 24 this year, after over four years away and went right into the top ten.

Vieira was originally scheduled to face Tate on October 16, 2021 at UFC Vegas 40. However, on September 22, the bout was pulled from the card when Tate tested positive for COVID-19. Tonight the five-round headlining match-up finally took place.

Tate wearing the full blood mask. Still coming forward with her drunken master stance. #UFCvegas43 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 21, 2021

Outcome:

When all was said and done it was the heavy hands of Vieira that gave her the striking edge to close the distance over Tate, bloodying her nose and closing up her left eye in the process. More on the outcome from Dayne and Eddie on the show, folks!

The Co-Main Event:

Meanwhile, the co-main event featured veteran Michael ‘Maverick’ Chiesa and up-and-comer Sean Brady, facing off in a Welterweight grappling master class. No. 13 ranked, Brady, who was listed on tapology tonight as being on a 19 fight win streak with a 14-0 official record was matched up with No. 6 ranked Chiesa, who possessed a 17-5 record heading into the bout, but was coming off a loss to Vicente Luque.

Outcome:

The battle would go back-and-forth for all three rounds, eye pokes, take downs, some ground and pound assaults, but in the end, Brady’s philly fighting ability to rule in the realm of grappling earned him the ‘W’ over the former TUF Winner. This was the biggest win in Brady’s career, and it will catapult him up into the top ten rankings most likely.

The Rest of the Main Card:

Santos is the rightful favorite, but it's ridiculous how wide of a favorite she is. Wood is more established with better wins on her record. #UFCVegas43 — Dayne Fox (@TheDayneFox) November 21, 2021

Prior to the headlining bouts, we were graced with promising showdowns including, a Performance of the Night from Women’s Flyweight, Brazilian Taila Santos over Muay Thai specialist, fight veteran, Joanne Wood (formerly Jojo Calderwood) with our only finish of the entire event.

Outcome:

After punishing Wood with powerful strikes, including a lovely right hand, followed up by two knockdowns and a left hook, she managed to take the back and get that left arm under to submit Wood after strikes by getting that right arm under in the first round, via a wicked Rear naked choke forcing a tap from Wood with only fifteen seconds left to go in the first round. Santos now 19-1, a new top-ranked contender in the ranks.

Talia Santos snaps the decision streak 25 rounds into #UFCVegas43 with some aggro RNC hunting against Jojo Woodpic.twitter.com/jkOCiIMLvB — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 21, 2021

In our main card opener, we had our Fight of the Night occur between Bantamweights, Adrian Yanez, who was on a seven fight win streak, and the Brit, ‘Dangerous’ Davey Grant.

Outcome:

In an odd split decision scorecard, Yanez came away the rightful victor tonight. Grant served up a decent number of kicks, opening the bout with a spinning kick, but Yanez just evaded for the most part, countering with combos to Grant’s body and bloodied head. Post-fight DC commented on Yanez ability to remain calm in a chaotic scenario during the bout, Yanez remarked on his focus when inside the octagon and referred to the presence of his beloved coach who passed away recently.

Yanez getting a little Mayweather with these shoulder rolls and sweet counters #UFCVegas43 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 20, 2021

For much more detail on the main card and plenty of tidbits about the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show above, or below, and hear what our fight experts have to say about the event tonight.

This week the guys’ picks heading into the 11-bout UFC Vegas 43 Fight Night event were: (Eddie’s picks have not hit my desk at the time of this publication, they will be updated at a later time)

MAIN CARD —

Dayne: Tate

Dayne: Brady

Dayne: Santos

Dayne: Kang

Dayne: Yanez

PRELIMS —

Dayne: Sabatini

Dayne: Garcia

Dayne: Lookboonmee

Dayne: Durden

Dayne: Soriano

Dayne: Pinheiro

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw one exhilarating first round finish, no KO/TKO’s, one submission, and ten hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, bonuses for putting forth POTN efforts went to Taila Santos; FOTN honors went to Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez. What a wild Saturday of fights we have to share with you, join us to discuss all the action!

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 43: ‘KETLEN VIEIRA VS MIESHA TATE’ updated fight records & results —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV 20

At 2:11 - 11. Ketlen Vieira (12-2) DEF. Meisha Tate (19-8) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

At 9:31 - 10. Sean Brady (15-0) DEF. Michael Chiesa (17-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 17:03 - 9. Taila Santos (19-1) DEF. Joanne Wood (15-7) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:49 of Rd 1

At 21:36 - 8. Rani Yahya (28-10) DEF. Kyung Ho Kang (17-9) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 25:38 - 7. Adrian Yanez (15-3) DEF. Davey Grant (11-6) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 29:39 - 6. Pat Sabatini (16-3) DEF. Tucker Lutz (12-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

At 31:28 - 5. Rafa Garcia (13-2) DEF. Natan Levy (6-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 33:36 - 4. Lupita Godinez (7-2) DEF. Loma Lookboonmee (6-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 36:39 - 3. Cody Durden (12-3) DEF. Qileng Aori (18-9) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28,29-28,29-28)

At 40:04 - 2. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (20-7) DEF. Sean Soriano (14-8) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 43:20 - 1. Luana Pinheiro (10-1) DEF. Sam Hughes (5-4) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Be sure to follow Dayne - @TheDayneFox & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever ‘BE Presents’ Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, or Player FM, & Amazon Music! – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ after the Thanksgiving break, on Saturday, December 4th, for UFC VEGAS 44: ‘Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo’...