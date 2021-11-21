War! - Watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night.

The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.

In the tenth round though, Crawford caught him coming in and dropped Porter. After another knockdown, Porter’s father stepped in and stopped the fight. Crawford got the TKO in a very fun fight.

Watch footage from the bout below, along with a snippet from our play by play of the contest.

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, Round 10

Crawford jabs. OH HUGE COUNTER FROM CRAWFORD DROPS PORTER! He’s up and beats the count. Crawford lands a couple of glancing counters. Nice combo. Two more jabs. Another big combo AND PORTER IS DOWN AGAIN! He’s punching the mat. He goes to a neutral corner and it’s waved off! WOW!

Terence Crawford defeated Shawn Porter via TKO, Round 10