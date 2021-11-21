Grappling Report: ADCC Hall of Fame starts with Roger Gracie

It’s been over two decades since the very first ADCC world championships and the promotion has finally decided to put together a Hall of Fame ready for the 14th edition in 2022. The very first man to be inducted is none other than the legendary Roger Gracie, who is the only person to ever win gold in both his weightclass and the absolute division with a 100% submission-rate, a feat he achieved in 2005.

Not only that, but Roger then achieved the highest honor that the competition has to offer when he completed the infamous triple-crown by winning the superfight championship in 2007. ADCC representatives have also revealed that they’ll be adding to the Hall of Fame in the coming weeks by announcing one inductee every Monday until the inaugural class is complete.

The main event of the first Raw Grappling event was a grand prix featuring some of the best grappling talent in the UK battling it out with elite visiting athletes. Two-time ADCC world champion Yuri Simoes managed to shut down two top UK competitors in the first two rounds, registering 3-0 victories against both Jed Hue and Taylor Pearman. At the same time, Patrick Gaudio edged past Thomas Bracher and defeat Josh Hinger on points.

The final then saw one of the closest matches of the night with Simoes ultimately emerging victorious after showing off his phenomenal top-game. The event also featured two superfights, the first of which saw Lucas ‘Hulk’ Barbosa submitting Gerard Labinski with an armbar. In the second, Rafael Lovato Jr. defeated Adam Wardzinski by a penalty point in a tough match where neither man was able to impose his game.

Grapplefest 10 gave fans a long night of top-tier grappling with over a dozen superfights lining up to form a stacked card. One of the main attractions was the appearance of both of the Ruotolo brothers, starting with Tye taking on Matt Serra black belt Nick Ronan in his first appearance since winning the WNO Championships. He weathered the storm of a strong Kani Basami entry on his legs to end up winning a decision victory.

Kade was up next against 10th Planet black belt Keith Krikorian, riding a wave of success after earning a spot at the ADCC world championships at the East Coast trials. He too managed to shut down his opponent and earn the nod from the referee, shortly before Dante Leon and Oliver Taza clashed in the main event. Leon used phenomenal passing from start to finish and although he couldn’t get the submission, he too won by decision.

Mica Galvao becomes youngest champion at Abu Dhabi World Pro

The Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu championships came and went, delivering six days of non-stop grappling action as usual. What wasn’t as usual however was the cash up for grabs, as the event put together the biggest prize pool it has ever seen with the medalists taking home a grand total of over $800,000. As a result, twelve elite black belts took home $10,000 each by winning their respective divisions.

The youngest one to do so was Mica Galvao, who emerged victorious in the 77kg division despite celebrating his 18th birthday just a little over a month ago. Erich Munis was another young competitor who managed to win gold, but it wasn’t just the young guns who dominated the event as Beatriz Mesquita came out on top for the seventh time in her professional grappling career.

