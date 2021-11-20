 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 43: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s gritty decision win over Miesha Tate

Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43.
Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After five rounds, Ketlen Vieira was able to defeat a former champion at UFC Vegas 43. In a gritty bout against Miesha Tate, the Brazilian’s striking was proven to be enough to warrant a unanimous decision win from the judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 17 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...