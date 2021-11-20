UFC Vegas 43: Pros react to Ketlen Vieira’s gritty decision win over Miesha Tate

After five rounds, Ketlen Vieira was able to defeat a former champion at UFC Vegas 43. In a gritty bout against Miesha Tate, the Brazilian’s striking was proven to be enough to warrant a unanimous decision win from the judges. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
LEZZZZ GOOOO @MieshaTate ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️ ‼️— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) November 21, 2021
3 handshakes for the main event tonight! Happy to see I’m not the only one who likes handshakes! Haha #UFCVegas43— MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) November 21, 2021
Fun first round from these ladies #UFCVegas43— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 21, 2021
In all the exchanges I saw Vieira winning, it is very strong and big for this weight #UFCVegas43 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021
Meisha with the crotch grab #UFCVegas43— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 21, 2021
New mythical fighter : stand and bang Miesha . These girls are trading #UFCVegas43— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021
Miesha needs more feints— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021
20-18 for Vieira, very heavy hands and good distance #UFCVegas43 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021
Good round for Tate. I’ve got it 1-1 going into the third #UFCVegas43— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 21, 2021
Meisha Tate been fighting how long and her stance and striking is Awful— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) November 21, 2021
Shiii I might have this 3-0 Tate going into the 4th . Vieira is landing the harder shots YES. There is no grappling and Miesha is far more active and controlling the octagon ! Regardless Tate 2-1 ♂️— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021
Nothing has been decisive in this fight so far but I have Tate up 3-1. #UFCVegas43— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 21, 2021
I’m thinking it’s 3-1 Vieira going into the 5th #UFCVegas43— Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 21, 2021
I saw the 4 rounds for Vieira, and miesha has to go to the last round to finish #UFCVegas43 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021
Tate’s tough tough glad she’s back— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021
Great fight. Highly competitive the fight but I feel Vieira won that fight, no question! #UFCVegas43— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021
Miesha is a warrior! It was a close fight but just amazed by what Miesha has done to improve and stay hungry. Better striking but lacked some footwork. Huge win for Viera who showed a lot patience and improvements as well. Both will be better from this 5 rounder.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 21, 2021
So does everybody get a main event now? #everybodygetamainevent— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 21, 2021
Veira is running as a future challenger (and victim) of amanda nunes #UFCVegas43 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021
