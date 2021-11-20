UFC Vegas 43: Pros react to Sean Brady’s decision win over Michael Chiesa

In a wrestling clinic, Sean Brady remained undefeated and picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 43. Against veteran Michael Chiesa, the rising prospect used his wrestling prowess to outgrapple ‘Maverick’ for the most part of the fight to score a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

I’m going @seanbradymma in the 2nd by submission — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 21, 2021

It takes a special man to end a very special one. Let’s see what’s up! Brady v Chiesa #UFCVegas43 @ufc — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 21, 2021

Grappling with Sean is a different kind of experience man , these guys don’t get to feel this kind of strength on a normal basis , it’s shocking — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 21, 2021

Chiesa needs to trust his standup more — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

In all fairness @seanbradymma punched @MikeMav22 hand open. That's a weird one. Never seen that before.. #UFCVegas43 — Chris The Action Man Curtis (@Actionman513) November 21, 2021

I call bullshit — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) November 21, 2021

How strong is brady on the floor, whoever takes 3rd wins? #UFCVegas43 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021

Whoaaaa this ending made it interesting — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

Nice heart from Chiesa to finish but he was beaten at his own game here by Brady who remains undefeated. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 21, 2021

Wrestling and bjj saved brady's undefeated @ufc #UFCVegas43 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021