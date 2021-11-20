 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 43: Pros react to Sean Brady’s decision win over Michael Chiesa

Sean Brady defeated Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.

By Lucas Rezende
Sean Brady defeated Michael Chiesa at UFC Vegas 43.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a wrestling clinic, Sean Brady remained undefeated and picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 43. Against veteran Michael Chiesa, the rising prospect used his wrestling prowess to outgrapple ‘Maverick’ for the most part of the fight to score a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

