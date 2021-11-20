UFC Vegas 43 full fight video highlights: Ketlen Vieira outstrikes Miesha Tate to win decision

The top of the UFC Vegas 43 billing was where the UFC”s #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira, earned the biggest win of her career by picking up a unanimous decision over former 135-pound queen, Miesha Tate. It was a bit of a slow opening round, but things heated up in the second. The fighters began trading punches in the pocket, with both landing clean. Vieira was clearly the harder puncher, but Tate was willing to bite down and exchange, too. Tate even landed a flush front kick at one point. As the fight went on, the power advantage of Ketlen became more and more prevalent. By the end, Tate’s nose was all busted open and she had an eye swollen shut. All in all, it was a pretty fun fight that was pretty scrappy.

Check out our recap of the fifth-round of Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira:

Rd.5 Tate was still trying to get to the inside, but had to eat some big punches to get there. Sometimes she would succeed, but other times she didn’t. One such instance resulted in the nose of Tate being busted open. Tate was unable to get the takedown, and struggled to hurt Vieira in a meaningful way. She kept trying, leaking from the face and pressuring Vieira down the stretch. When it was all said and done, the eye left eye of Tate was badly swollen, yet Vieira appeared no worse for the wear.

Ketlen Vieira def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2): (W) Bantamweight

