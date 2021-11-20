Terrance McKinney removed from UFC Vegas 43 after cornerman tests positive for COVID-19

Terrance McKinney has been removed from his fight against Fares Ziam at UFC Vegas 43 on Saturday.

The UFC lightweight announced on Twitter that one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the event was to start. McKinney also revealed that though he did not have COVID-19, there was an exposure risk and he would not be able to compete.

“Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight,” wrote McKinney. “I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re [working] hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP.”

McKinney was making his second appearance under the UFC banner this year. The former Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) standout made his debut this past June at UFC 263, where he knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds and recorded the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history. McKinney saw his win streak extended to four, with his previous wins also coming by way of first-round knockouts.

Ziam rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to Don Madge in his promotional debut at UFC 242 with two wins over Jamie Mullarkey and Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie and UFC 263, respectively. He looked to make it three in a row with this fight against McKinney, but that will now have to wait.

With McKinney vs. Ziam being canceled, the event proceeds with 11 fights. UFC Vegas 43 features a bantamweight headliner between No. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira and No. 8 ranked Miesha Tate.