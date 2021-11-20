Video: Khamzat Chimaev just beat UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in freestyle wrestling

Friday night in Sweden, UFC stars Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson competed against each other in a freestyle wrestling match. The bout was the headliner for Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and was contested for two rounds at 187 lbs.

Both Sweden-based fighters have shined in wrestling in the country, albeit in different rulesets. Hermansson has a background in Greco-Roman wrestling, while Chimaev is versed in freestyle wrestling.

Chimaev, who alternates between welterweight and middleweight, looked to be the smaller athlete against the true middleweight in Hermansson. The result wasn’t affected though, as Chimaev started strong as he normally does in his bouts and racked up the points early on. He won the contest by going 8-0 against Hermansson.

Watch the full match below.

Chimaev is currently the #10 ranked welterweight in the UFC, and Hermansson is ranked as the #6 middleweight. Chimaev is fresh off a quick submission over Li Jingliang that improved his record to 10-0, while Hermansson is coming off a win over Edmen Shahbazyan last May.