How to watch Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live stream, fight card, start time, more

The WBO welterweight title is on the line tonight (Nov. 20) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Reigning champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is up against his toughest test to date since he moved to welterweight in 2018. His opponent is none other than former WBC and former IBF champion Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs), who is Crawford’s mandatory challenger for his WBO belt.

Crawford is considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, having elevated his profile by unifying the junior welterweight division back in 2017. He won the WBO title at 147 lbs with a stoppage of Jeff Horn in 2018, but his subsequent title fights have been underwhelming in terms of relevant opposition. Porter is very much a relevant fighter whose only losses have come to a prime Kell Brook, Keith Thurman, and Errol Spence Jr.

Stylistically we know that Crawford is a dangerous fighter whether in orthodox or southpaw, whereas Porter is very much someone who likes to pressure and go toe-to-toe on the inside. His mode of fighting is fairly consistent aggression and volume, but will that be enough to flummox someone as gifted as Crawford? We’ll find out.

Here are the basic details on the how you can watch this card, where you can catch a live stream, start time for the main event, and more.

Fight time: The PPV broadcast starts at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Expect the main event to start around 11:30 PM ET/8;30 PM PT but this depends on the length of the three undercard fights.

TV Network: Prelims can be seen on ESPN2 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Sky Sports subscribers in the UK can catch the whole event through Sky Sports without having to pay a pay-per-view fee.

Fight Card:

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter - Welterweights

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny - Middleweights

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam - Middleweights

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Damian Araujo - Lightweights

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Crawford is the favorite by a big margin. He can be had at -700 odds to Porter’s +500.

Live stream: U.S. residents can watch the fights on their devices using the ESPN App (and a valid ESPN+ subscription). UK residents can watch the fights on their devices using the Sky Sports app. For U.S. residents this is exclusively an ESPN+ PPV broadcast, but for how you can stream to several devices you can click here for more info.

Full broadcast info around the world (via Wikipedia):