Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter stream: Previews, results, play-by-play, highlights, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week and fight night coverage for the WBO welterweight title fight between reigning champion Canelo Alvarez (37-0, 28 KOs) and former WBC and former IBF champion Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs). This highly anticipated bout takes place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Casino on Saturday, November 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter airs live and exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT at a cost of $69.99. The two-hour preliminary card airs live on ESPN2 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Main event ring walks are scheduled for approximately 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT, but could be sooner or later depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Pay-Per-View Fight Card

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter - Welterweights

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny - Middleweights

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam - Middleweights

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Damian Araujo - Lightweights