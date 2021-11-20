Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live streaming results, round by round updates, highlights

It’s fight night in Las Vegas!

Join Bloody Elbow tonight (Nov. 20) for live coverage of the WBO welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) and Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs). This is the biggest welterweight fight to date for Crawford, as he goes up against the former WBC and IBF champion in front of an expected sell-out crowd at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Crawford has long sought a major fight at 147 lbs and it has largely eluded him... until now. The WBO mandated Porter as the #1 contender and Top Rank and PBC struck a deal which will see Porter “cross to the other side of the street” for one night, with hopes of becoming a world champion once again. ‘Bud’ is a heavy favorite but Porter has proven exceptionally difficult to easily defeat, with two of his three defeats coming by split decision. Porter has also never been knocked out, and he’ll be going up against a man whose last decision win came in 2017 against Viktor Postol.

The ESPN+ PPV broadcast starts at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Expect the main event to start around 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT but this depends on the length of the three undercard fights. Preliminary card action can be viewed on ESPN2 at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz as the featured bout.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

Live Blog