UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira live results and discussion

UFC Vegas 43 at the APEX facility.

The headliner of the card is a women’s bantamweight battle between former champion Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady takes on Michael Chiesa.

We will however have play-by-play for tonight's welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

This is an ESPN+ exclusive show. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. The five-fight main card will kick off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on the same streaming service.

Full lineup below:

Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez

Cody Durden def. Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)