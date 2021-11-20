UFC Vegas 43: Tate vs. Vieira live results and discussion

Join us today (Nov. 20) on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion for UFC Vegas 43 at the APEX facility.
The headliner of the card is a women’s bantamweight battle between former champion Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira. In the co-main event, undefeated welterweight prospect Sean Brady takes on Michael Chiesa.
We’re a bit short-staffed this weekend so there will be no play-by-play for this event, but there will be play-by-play on Bloody Elbow’s Twitter feed. We will however have play-by-play for tonight’s welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.
This is an ESPN+ exclusive show. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT. The five-fight main card will kick off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT on the same streaming service.
Full lineup below:
Main Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
Preliminary Card (3 PM ET, ESPN+)
Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Loopy Godinez
Cody Durden def. Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
