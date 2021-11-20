Boxing odds: WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford projected to cruise past Shawn Porter

Tonight the WBO welterweight title will sway in the balance in Las Vegas, Nevada as the defending champion, Terence Crawford, takes on former IBF and WBC king, Shawn Porter. Before the throw down, let’s take a look at the moneylines for these two athletes, and some of the associated prop bets.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KO’s) is quite frankly one of the best talents in all of boxing, so it’s not a big surprise to see Bud so heavily favored over a less polished Porter (31-3, 17 KO’s). Bud’s favored moneyline is sitting around the -700 mark, with a $100 bet only returning a profit of $14.29, plus your hundo back. As for an incredibly tough Porter, his underdog value is floating up around +500. That means a successful $100 gamble on the challenger would payout a grand total of $600.

The chin of Porter might be one of the major reasons that the oddsmakers are projecting this championship bout to go the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ holds a favored line of -140, with a +116 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ wager. Naturally, that translates to Bud being favored to win on points. The best available moneyline for the exotic bet ‘Crawford wins by decision’ is currently -110. The ‘Porter wins by decision’ is labeled with a huge underdog value of +900.

Porter walking into something that puts hm away is something we’ve never witnessed, but it could reasonably happen here. Aside from never seeing Bud lose, Shawn hasn’t stopped anyone since 2017. The proposition ‘Crawford wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ is rocking a +165 value, while the ‘Porter wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ prop is soaring at +1000.

Check out the betting odds for Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, courtesy of DraftKings:

