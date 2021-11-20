UFC Vegas 43 odds: Miesha Tate tiny underdog to Ketlen Vieira, Brady favored over Chiesa

It’s time for another earlier than usual fight card as UFC Vegas 43 is built as a five-match main card that starts at 6PM ET, with seven sanctioned scraps on the prelims beginning at 3:00 PM ET. The top of the billing is getting the UFC’s former 135-pound champion, Miesha Tate, facing off with the promotion’s current #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira. The co-main event of the evening will be between two ranked grapple-savvy welterweights in the #6 Michael Chiesa and the #14 Sean Brady. Bloody Elbow is here to drop the betting lines for these two contests, run through a couple of props, and then provide a graphic of complete UFC Vegas 43 odds located towards the bottom of the page.

Miesha Tate has been labeled as the betting underdog in the main event, but since that moneyline is juiced on almost all gambling sites, the former champ can be found with mostly minus lines. Tate is currently ranging anywhere from -111 up to +101. As for Vieira, she is clocking in as the small favorite, and her moneylines can be seen anywhere from -122 to -108. Throwing a $100 at a -111 line stands to bring back a grand total of $190.09 Keep in mind that before Ketlen made her professional MMA debut in 2014, Miesha already had seven years of experience under her belt, and was two-wins deep in her run to UFC gold.

According the betting odds, this five-round contest has a great chance of making it to the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is sporting a favored line of -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Despite being the underdog, Miesha is actually pegged as more likely to win on points than Ketlen. The proposition ‘Tate wins by decision’ is on the table at +200, while the ‘Vieira wins by decision’ line is positioned with a larger underdog value of +225. Vieira is, however, projected by the bookies to have a better shot at ending the fight early. ‘Vieira wins inside distance’ is trending at +250, while ‘Tate wins inside distance’ possesses a heftier dog tag of +350.

For the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event, 14-0 Sean Brady is listed as a -160 betting favorite to a more seasoned 17-5 Michael Chiesa — and his underdog tag of +140. A wining $100 bet on Brady would win a total of $162.50, while the same size gamble on Chiesa stands to make $240 altogether. This line is pretty tight for an undefeated fighter up against vet coming off of a loss, but it’s not about how many fights you’ve had — it’s who you fought.

It’s not that Chiesa has had that many more matches than Brady, but the level of opposition is drastically different. Mike has already beat veterans such as Rafael dos Anjos, Carlos Condit, Jim Miller, and Beneil Dariush. He’s also already lost to the likes of Anthony Pettis, Joe Lauzon, and Jorge Masvidal. Who is Brady’s highest caliber opponent to date? Jake Matthews? We’ve never seen Sean lose, but we’ve never really seen him fight someone elite yet. Stylistically, both men are really known for their grappling, but Chiesa proved in his last fight with Vicente Luque that he’s perfectly capable of being caught in a submission. This might just come down to who is the better in all of the areas that aren’t on the ground.

Check out the UFC Vegas 43 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

