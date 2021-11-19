Calvillo suffered broken orbital bone in UFC Vegas 42 loss

Cynthia Calvillo has confirmed she suffered a broken right orbital bone in her loss to Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 42 this past Saturday.

Calvillo and Lee were featured on the preliminary portion of the event. Although both women had some success in the first round, it was Lee who started to take control of the fight as she peppered Calvillo with stiff jabs that resulted in a very swollen right eye by the end of the second round. Calvillo and her team conferred about the damage in their respective corner before the third round was about to begin and decided to ask for the fight to be stopped. It was and Lee was awarded a second-round technical knockout via corner stoppage over Calvillo.

Calvillo has since responded to her loss against Lee and addressed those who questioned the decision she made to stop fighting.

“Dark places bring out the best in me,” wrote Calvillo on Instagram. “I’ve had worse losses than this in life. Orbital broken in the [first] round and people count me out. I know what I’m capable of. I’m a fighter no matter what they say. Thank you to all who still believe in me, I feel it. To the rest, I see it. Too many people selling you wolf tickets to the max fighting nobodies! ‘Pay my bills.’ I’ll beat their ass. The real ones know the truth. Talk your sh—t.”

Calvillo has not revealed how much time she needs to recuperate from her eye injury, but she was given a potential six-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) that requires clearance before she can return to the Octagon.

Calvillo is currently on a career-worst three-fight losing streak that includes a unanimous decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian and a first-round technical knockout to Jessica Andrade at UFC 255 and UFC 266, respectively. Prior to those losses, the 34-year-old moved from strawweight to flyweight and defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in her first main event appearance under the UFC banner at UFC on ESPN 10.